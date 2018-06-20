Público
Público

Irlanda Seis años de cárcel para el exconsejero delegado del Anglo Irish Bank por fraude

David Drumm, de 51 años, se había declarado "no culpable" de conspirar para cometer fraude y falsear las cuentas del banco, cuya quiebra y posterior nacionalización en 2009 arrastraría a Irlanda a pedir un rescate internacional

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
David Drumm llega a los juzgados de Dublín. (REUTERS)

David Drumm llega a los juzgados de Dublín. (REUTERS)

David Drumm, exconsejero delegado del banco irlandés Anglo Irish Bank entre enero de 2005 y diciembre de 2008, ha sido sentenciado a una pena de ocho años de prisión, de los que únicamente cumplirá seis tras aplicársele una serie de atenuantes, por participar en la comisión de un fraude de 7.200 millones de euros durante su mandato al frente de la entidad irlandesa, que acabó siendo nacionalizada en 2009.

Drumm, de 51 años, se había declarado "no culpable" de conspirar para cometer fraude y falsear las cuentas del banco, cuya quiebra y posterior nacionalización en 2009 arrastraría a Irlanda a pedir un rescate internacional a finales de 2010.

El banquero estaba acusado de llevar a la práctica un "plan deshonesto" diseñado a inflar los depósitos de Anglo Irish Bank a cierre del ejercicio 2008 para crear la impresión de que la entidad era más sólida y se encontraba en una posición mucho más saneada de lo que estaba realmente.

"Claramente, el señor Drumm y sus colegas trabajaban en circunstancias difíciles para proteger los intereses de Anglo Irish Bank (...) No obstante, la motivación de mantener abierto el banco es irrelevante", ha señalado en la exposición de su sentencia la juez Karen O'Connor, añadiendo que este comportamiento fue "reprensible" y no puede proporcionar "ninguna excusa para el fraude".

Etiquetas