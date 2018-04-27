Público
Sentencia La Manada La sentencia de 'La Manada' traspasa fronteras: la prensa internacional se hace eco de la indignación

Los medios británicos más prestigiosos, la 'BBC' y 'The Guardian', han recogido en sus páginas las manifestaciones de los españoles. También el periódico francés 'LeMonde' y el diario conservador alemán 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung'.

Protesta junto a la sede del Ministerio de Justicia en Madrid contra la sentencia de 'La Manada'. - REUTERS

La decisión judicial, conocida ayer jueves, absuelve a los jóvenes del delito de agresión sexual, de robo con violencia, delito de intimidación y contra la intimidad. La sentencia ha indignado a una gran parte de la población española que decidió salir este jueves a las calles en toda España para protestar contra la sentencia a los cinco miembros de 'La Manada'. 

La prensa internacional se ha hecho eco del enfado de los ciudadanos españoles tras la publicación de la sentencia 'La Manada', en la que se ha condenado a cada uno de los jóvenes a nueve años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual continuado impuesta por la Audiencia de Navarra.

La noticia sobre la sentencia en 'The Guardian'

Los medios británicos más prestigiosos, la BBC y The Guardian, han recogido en sus páginas las manifestaciones de los españoles. La BBC hace un extenso repaso de los miembros de esta banda e incorpora la reacción de políticos y de la ciudadanía. Este último aspecto también lo incluye The Guardian en su artículo, Protestas en España cuando cinco hombres fueron absueltos de violación en grupo a una adolescente, y además añade las declaraciones de Amnistía Internacional: "La falta de reconocimiento legal de que las relaciones sexuales sin consentimiento constituyan violación da lugar a la idea de que depende de nosotros como mujeres protegernos de la violación". 

También el periódico francés LeMonde lleva la "cólera en España tras la condena por abuso sexual" y destaca en sus lineas que "la sentencia es mucho más baja que las requisiciones de la fiscalía, que exigió en particular veintidós años y diez meses de prisión contra cada uno de los culpables". 

Incluso también el prestigioso diario alemán Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung -de ideología conservadora- se ha hecho eco de la noticia. En el artículo el periódico recoge las cifras escalofriantes de violencia machista en España: "El año pasado, 46 ​​mujeres fueron asesinadas por sus parejas o antiguos compañeros de vida: unas 500 muertes, según informes de prensa desde en el nuevo siglo". 

