Simone Veil, la quinta mujer inhumada en el Panteón de París

La exministra francesa y expresidenta del Parlamento Europeo Simone Veil, fallecida el 30 de junio de 2017 a los 89 años de edad, es inhumada este domingo en el Panteón francés, cripta donde reposan algunas de las figuras más ilustres de Francia.
Es la quinta mujer en recibir este honor, tras la científica y doble ganadora de un premio Nobel Marie Curie y las figuras de la Resistencia antinazi Germaine Tillion y Geneviève de Gaulle-Anthonioz, y la científica Sophie Berthelot que fue trasladada allí para yacer junto a los restos de su marido, el químico Marcellin Berthelot.
Veil, superviviente como adolescente judía al campo de exterminio nazi de Auschwitz, donde perdió a sus padres y a su hermano, está considerada una de las grandes figuras del feminismo tras legalizar el aborto en Francia en 1974 cuando era ministra de Sanidad.
Su féretro y el de su marido, el político francés Antoine Veil, fallecido en 2013, han estado expuestos desde ayer en la cripta del Memorial de la Shoah para que la ciudadanía pudiera despedirse de la pareja.
La ceremonia comenzará hoy a las 10.30 (08.30 GMT) con la salida del cortejo de ese centro que documenta la persecución de los judíos.
En el último tramo, una alfombra azul, color que según el Elíseo es símbolo de la paz y de Europa, adornará el recorrido, donde desde primera hora de la mañana numerosos franceses se habían congregado para homenajearla.
El Panteón fue decorado con una gran fotografía del matrimonio junto a la bandera francesa y la europea, y su entrada allí está prevista para las 11.50 (09.50 GMT), una media hora después del discurso del presidente, Emmanuel Macron, que el pasado julio prometió que Francia le iba a rendir los máximos honores.
