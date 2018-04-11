La agencia paneuropea de control de tráfico aéreo Eurocontrol ha alertado a las aerolíneas para que extremen la precaución en el este del Mediterráneo debido al posible lanzamiento de ataques aéreos contra Siria en las próximas 72 horas.
Según un anuncio público de la citada agencia, misiles aire-tierra y de crucero podrían usarse dentro de ese periodo de tiempo y existe la posibilidad de interrupción intermitente de los equipos de radionavegación.
EASA has issued a notification for airlines on the risk of possible— EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) 11 de abril de 2018
military action in the eastern Mediterranean. We have published the notification
on the NOP in accordance with normal procedures for disseminating this kind of
information. https://t.co/UBV3TVTPRs
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y sus aliados occidentales sopesan una posible acción militar para castigar al presidente sirio, Bashar Assad, por un posible ataque con gas venenoso el sábado en una ciudad retenida por los rebeldes contra las fuerzas gubernamentales.
La advertencia de Eurocontrol en su sitio web no especifica el origen de la amenaza de misiles, pero sí alerta a las compañías aéreas que sobrevuelan el este del Mediterráneo para que tengan en cuenta esa posibilidad en sus operaciones en dicha zona.
Los reguladores de la aviación en países como Estados Unidos, Reino Unido Francia y Alemania emitieron advertencias contra las aerolíneas que ingresan al espacio aéreo sirio, lo que hace que la mayoría de los transportistas eviten el área.
Los únicos vuelos comerciales que sobrevolaron el espacio aéreo sirio durante la madrugada del miércoles eran operados por Syrian Air y Lebanon Middle East Airlines. Posteriormente, no se han registrado vuelos comerciales sobre el espacio aéreo siriolibanés.
No obstante, Eurocontrol incluye un área más amplia fuera del espacio aéreo controlado por Damasco en su comunicado, e incluye la isla de Chipre y las aguas circundantes, según un mapa en el sitio web de la agencia.
Tanto organismos de control del espacio aéreo como aerolíneas están muy concienciados con los riesgos que implica sobrevolar zonas de conflicto, especialmente desde que el vuelo MH17 de Malaysia Airlines fuera derribado por un misil tierra-aire sobre Ucrania en 2014, lo que causó la muerte de las 298 personas a bordo.
