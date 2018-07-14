Al menos cinco personas murieron este sábado en bombardeos de las fuerzas del régimen del presidente sirio, Bachar al Asad, contra un vehículo en el norte de la provincia central de Hama, según informó el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos.
La ONG detalló que los aviones tuvieron como blanco un vehículo en el que viajaban campesinos en la localidad de Lahaya, en el norte de la provincia citada.
Según el Observatorio, entre los fallecidos hay una mujer y un menor de edad, y agregó que hay un número indeterminado de heridos.
El norte de Hama ha sido escenario de varios bombardeos y disparos de artillería en los últimos días por parte de las fuerzas gubernamentales.
Según la ONG, las tropas de Al Asad han lanzado más de 240 proyectiles contra la zona septentrional de la provincia en la última semana, lo que ha causado daños en las propiedades de los residentes.
El régimen sirio controla casi toda Hama excepto el norte de la provincia, donde hay presencia de facciones islámicas y de yihadistas.
En los últimos meses, rebeldes y yihadistas han sido evacuados hacia Hama y la vecina provincia de Idleb de zonas de la capital, Damasco, y sus afueras tras llegar a acuerdos con las fuerzas gubernamentales.
