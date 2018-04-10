Rusia vetó hoy en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU una propuesta de Estados Unidos para establecer un nuevo mecanismo que investigue y atribuya responsabilidades por el uso de armas químicas en Siria. La resolución estadounidense, que también condenaba el supuesto ataque del pasado fin de semana en Duma, recibió el respaldo de doce países, la abstención de China y el voto en contra de Rusia y Bolivia.
Rusia, que impidió la adopción de la iniciativa con su derecho de veto, propuso hoy otras dos resoluciones, una para crear un mecanismo de investigación con un funcionamiento distinto y otra para respaldar que expertos de la Organización para la Prohibición de Armas Químicas (OPAQ) analicen lo ocurrido en Duma.
Estados Unidos había exigido este lunes una respuesta del Consejo de Seguridad a esos hechos, de los que responsabiliza a Damasco, y había advertido de que si Rusia la bloqueaba, estaba dispuesto a actuar por su cuenta. El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, prometió responder "contundentemente" al presunto ataque y dijo que tomará una decisión en las próximas horas sobre posibles represalias, incluidas acciones militares.
Rusia, por su parte, acusó hoy a Estados Unidos de querer utilizar el veto de su resolución como un "pretexto" para atacar al Gobierno sirio. "¿Para qué necesitan el mecanismo cuando ya han señalado al culpable?", se preguntó el embajador ruso ante la ONU, Vasili Nebenzia, momentos antes del voto.
Está previsto que Rusia someta al voto del Consejo hoy mismo los dos textos que ha propuesto y que las potencias occidentales ya han dicho que no apoyan. La resolución estadounidense vetada por Rusia buscaba establecer un nuevo grupo de expertos independientes capaz de señalar a los responsables de los supuestos ataques químicos registrados en Siria.
Un mecanismo de ese tipo, conocido con las siglas inglesas de JIM, ya existió hasta que el pasado noviembre Rusia vetó su continuidad. La decisión de Moscú llegó después de que el JIM señalase al régimen de Damasco como responsable de varios de ellos.
