El SPD confirma su vuelta al Gobierno alemán con el apoyo del 66% de su militancia

La militancia del Partido Socialdemócrata Alemán (SPD) ha dicho "sí" en la consulta sobre la reedición de la gran coalición con el bloque conservador de la canciller, Angela Merkel. Un total de 239.604 afiliados del SPD —o un 66,02% de las papeletas emitidas y válidas— votaron a favor del acuerdo de gobierno con la Unión Cristianodemócrata y la Unión Socialcristiana (CDU/CSU), frente a los 123.329 militantes que optaron por el "no".
La participación en la consulta fue del 78,39% de los 463.723 miembros del partido, superior al referéndum de hace cuatro años, cuando el SPD también preguntó a sus afiliados si deseaban una gran coalición.
El presidente interino del SPD, Olaf Scholz, aseguró en una breve rueda de prensa que el resultado da "fuerza" al partido para entrar en el ejecutivo e iniciar, de forma paralela, el proceso de renovación que quiere llevar a cabo la dirección. "La militancia del partido ha apoyado de forma mayoritaria la opción de la dirección del partido. Ahora tenemos claridad para entrar en la coalición de gobierno", afirmó.
Indicó además que en la próxima semana el SPD dará a conocer el nombre de los seis ministros que le corresponden, que serán tres mujeres y tres hombres, algunos nuevos y otros presentes ya en el gabinete anterior.
La decisión de los afiliados del SPD supone que en las próximas semanas —probablemente el 14 de marzo— la canciller podrá ser investida sin contratiempos en el Bundestag (cámara baja), poniendo fin a cinco meses de bloqueo político en la primera economía de la Unión Europea (UE).
Las dificultades para formar gobierno en Berlín comenzaron el 24 de septiembre, con unas elecciones federales donde conservadores y socialdemócratas cosecharon malos resultados y la ultraderecha —con la que nadie se plantea aliarse— se catapultó a la tercera posición.
A continuación, el SPD afirmó que se marchaba a la oposición y Merkel trató entonces de formar un tripartito con liberales y verdes, una opción inédita a nivel federal y que acabó descarrilando tras cinco semanas de contactos. Entonces los conservadores se volvieron hacia el SPD y su dirección acabó cediendo por la presión social e institucional, dejando de lado sus propios recelos y las críticas de importantes sectores internos.
Socialdemócratas y conservadores alcanzaron entonces un acuerdo de gobierno —en el que se incluyeron varias concesiones jugosas para el SPD en términos de medidas y carteras—, pero para que pudiese salir adelante era preciso que fuese aprobado por la militancia.
