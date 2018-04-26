Suprimen el premio alemán Echo tras el escándalo por galardonar a raperos antisemitas

El escándalo en torno a la concesión este año del Premio Echo, el más importante de la industria musical alemana, a un álbum de rap con textos antisemitas, ha llevado a los organizadores a decretar la supresión definitiva de estos galardones.
Así lo anunció este jueves el consejo directivo de la Asociación de la Industria Musical Alemania en un comunicado en el que subraya que no quiere que el premio se convierta "en una plataforma para el antisemitismo, el sexismo, la homofobia y la relativización de la violencia".
"Lo ocurrido alrededor de la concesión de los premios este año, por lo que el consejo directivo se ha disculpado, es algo que ya no se puede reparar", dice un comunicado. En el futuro, según el comunicado, se deberá crear otro premio en el que no se repitan los errores que se han cometido con el Echo.
El origen del escándalo fue la concesión del premio, en la categoría hip hop, a los raperos Kollegah y Farid Bang por un álbum en la que hay canciones con frases como "hagamos otro Holocausto, traed los cocteles molotov" o "mi cuerpo está más definido que el de un prisionero de Auschwitz".
El premio a Farid Bang y Kollegah llevó a una serie de protestas -a las que se sumó entre otros el ministro de Exteriores, Heiko Maas- y a que muchos galardonados de los últimos años optaran por devolver sus premios. El último caso notable fue el del músico argentino-israelí Daniel Barenboim.
Antes de Barenboim, otros premiados ya habían anunciado la devolución de su premio como señal de protesta, entre ellos Klaus Voormann, que diseñó la carátula del emblemático álbum "Revolver", de The Beatles, y que había recibido un Echo a toda su trayectoria, así como los directores de orquesta Mariss Jansons y Christian Thielemann, el pianista Igor Levit y el Notos Quartett.
