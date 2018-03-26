Público
Corea del Sur Condenado por engordar 30 kilos para evitar el servicio militar

Todo varón adulto surcoreano tiene que realizar un servicio militar de dos años, y la legislación del país asiático castiga a auqellos que intentan evitarlo. 

Militares en Séul/AFP

Un joven surcoreano ha sido condenado a prisión suspendida por haber engordado deliberadamente cerca de 30 kilos para evitar el servicio militar obligatorio, informa hoy el diario local The Korea Times.

El Tribunal de Distrito de Cheongju, ciudad surcoreana situada a unos 100 kilómetros al sudeste de Seúl, halló culpable al hombre, de 21 años, de haber ganado peso a propósito en 2016 para eludir su deber militar, un supuesto que contempla penas de hasta cinco años de prisión.

Según la sentencia del caso emitida este lunes, el joven de 1,80 metros de altura, pesaba 87 kilos cuando se graduó en la escuela secundaria en febrero de dicho año, un peso que aumentó hasta los 113,6 kilos cuando se presentó a un segundo reconocimiento físico en julio.

Dado que su índice de masa corporal estaba por debajo de lo requerido, fue asignado a un puesto de servicio público, una alternativa menos exigente físicamente, pero la policía descubrió el ardid y el caso se llevó ante los tribunales.

Todo varón adulto surcoreano ha de realizar por ley un servicio militar de dos años, y la legislación del país asiático castiga a aquellos que huyen, se autolesionan o hacen trampas para intentar evitarlo.

