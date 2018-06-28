Público
Público

Reino Unido Ticketmaster sufre una filtración de datos de miles de clientes en el Reino Unido

El fallo ha afectado a unas 40.000 personas cuya información personal, como nombres, direcciones físicas, números de teléfono, y los datos de la tarjeta de crédito se han visto en peligro.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concierto en una sala de aforo reducido.- Ballantine's Music Festival

Concierto en una sala de aforo reducido.- Ballantine's Music Festival

La web de venta de entradas Ticketmaster ha reconocido que el pasado 23 de junio se produjo la filtración de los datos de un 5% de sus usuarios en Reino Unido tras un fallo de seguridad provocado por un producto de ayuda a sus clientes, gestionado por Inbenta, una compañía externa. 

El fallo ha afectado a unas 40.000 personas cuya información personal, como nombres, direcciones físicas, números de teléfono, y los datos de la tarjeta de crédito se han visto en peligro. La empresa reconoció que los usuarios que podrían haberse visto afectados son aquellos que realizaron alguna compra entre febrero y el 23 de junio de este año, o bien clientes internacionales que utilizasen su web entre septiembre de 2017 y el 23 de junio de 2018, a excepción de aquellos que operen desde Norteamérica.

Ticketmaster asegura que ha contactado con los usuarios afectados para pedirles un cambio de contraseña en sus cuentas. Además, la empresa de venta de entradas ha informado sobre que está trabajando con las autoridades para averiguar cómo los datos pudieron ser revelados.

Etiquetas