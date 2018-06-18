Público
Tiroteo en Malmo Al menos cuatro heridos por un tiroteo en el centro de Malmo

El tiroteo ha tenido lugar al rededor de las 20.20 (hora local) en plena calle en el barrio de Drottninggatan

La Policía sueca, en el lugar del tiroteo en Malmo. REUTERS

Cuatro personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo que se ha desatado este lunes en el centro de la ciudad de Malmo, en el sur de Suecia, según ha informado la Policía en un escueto comunicado.

El tiroteo ha tenido lugar al rededor de las 20.20 (hora local) en plena calle en el barrio de Drottninggatan, en el centro de Malmo. La Policía ha acordonado la zona y ha pedido la colaboración ciudadana para recabar información sobre lo sucedido.

Varias ambulancias se han trasladado hasta Drottninggatan, aunque aún se desconoce el estado de los heridos.

(Habrá ampliación)

