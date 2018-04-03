Una mujer se ha suicidado este martes tras emprender un tiroteo en el que ha dejado a al menos tres personas heridas en la sede de Youtube en San Bruno (EEUU). Es el balance oficial realizado por la Policía de esta localidad californiana, que ha confirmado que la tiradora se disparó a sí misma después de haber desatado el pánico en el edificio y en las calles aledañas.
Una portavoz del Centro Médico Standford, Lisa Kim, ha confirmado al menos cuatro heridos que están siendo ya trasladados al hospital para ser ingresados. "No sabemos su estado", ha apuntado.
También el Hospital General y de Traumatología Zuckerberg de San Francisco ha confirmado a través de un portavoz, Brent Andrew, que ha recibido "varios pacientes" y espera más ingresos.
Por el momento las autoridades no consideran que se trate de un atentado terrorista, sino que la hipótesis es que se trata de un caso de violencia doméstica o laboral.
El tiroteo, que fue reportado hacia las 12.46 horas locales (20.46 horas GMT), llevó a las autoridades a ordenar un gran despliegue de emergencia en la zona y a evacuar a cientos de personas que se encontraban en el área."Estamos respondiendo a un tirador activo", informó en un primer momento la Policía de San Bruno a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter. "Por favor, aléjense de la avenida Cherry y de la calle Bay Hill", añadió.
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) 3 de abril de 2018
Las imágenes de las televisiones locales desde la zona del número 901 de Cherry Avenue de San Bruno, donde se encuentra la sede de YouTube, mostraron a numerosos coches de la policía en el área mientras decenas de personas eran escoltadas hacia lugares seguros.
Google, compañía que es dueña de YouTube, publicó un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter en referencia a esta situación: "Estamos en coordinación con las autoridades y proporcionaremos información oficial de Google y YouTube cuando esté disponible".
Diferentes personas en las redes sociales sostuvieron que hubo un tiroteo en la sede de YouTube. Vadim Lavrusik, que en su cuenta de Twitter se identifica como empleado de YouTube, aseguró que había "escuchado disparos" y que había "gente corriendo".
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) 3 de abril de 2018
Este trabajador explicó que primero se refugió en una habitación junto a otros compañeros y posteriormente dijo que había sido evacuado y que se encontraba a salvo.
Otro empleado, Todd Sherman, describe cómo la gente se echó a correr cuando corrió la voz de que había una persona armada y afirma que vio sangre en el suelo.
I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.— Todd Sherman (@tdd) 3 de abril de 2018
CBS, que ha hablado con testigos, informa de los hechos a través de Twitter:
SPECIAL REPORT: San Francisco General Hospital receiving patients as police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, California. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/anV8wzeOVq— CBS News (@CBSNews) 3 de abril de 2018
"From what I am told, the shooter didn't walk up to the [YouTube] facility but was already inside and started shooting," @KTVU reporter says. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/Y0pcc0r4rB— CBS News (@CBSNews) 3 de abril de 2018
