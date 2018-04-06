Tres palestinos murieron y otros 250 resultaron heridos por disparos de las tropas israelíes contra las protestas ocurridas hoy en la frontera de Gaza con Israel, donde miles de personas reclamaron el derecho al retorno de los refugiados, informaron fuentes oficiales palestinas. Entre los heridos se encuentra un fotoperiodista de la agencia de fotos EPA que cubría las marchas y resultó herido de levedad.
En Malaka, en la región central de Gaza donde se encuentra uno de los cinco campamentos de protesta levantados en la Franja, era visible una amplia presencia de personal médico y ambulancias, como parte del dispositivo que han desplegado los servicios de emergencia.
Hay hospitales de campaña en Deir al Bala, Jan Yunis, en la ciudad de Gaza, Yabalia y Rafah, informó un portavoz de la Media Luna Roja, mientras que el Ministerio de Salud comunicó que tienen preparadas unas 4.000 unidades de sangre para transfusiones.
En Cisjordania también se produjeron enfrentamientos entre jóvenes palestinos y tropas israelíes apostadas en diferentes puestos de control, que respondieron con material antidisturbios a los lanzamientos de piedras y cócteles molotov que les hicieron.
El Ministerio de Salud informó de tres heridos atendidos en el hospital de Ramala, dos por heridas en la cabeza de balas recubiertas de metal y un tercero en la pierna. Además, la Media Luna Roja atendió a seis heridos de bala con cobertura de caucho cerca de un puesto militar en el norte de Ramala.
En la ciudad cisjordana de Hebrón también se registraron enfrentamientos entre la población local y las tropas israelíes.
