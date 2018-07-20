Tres militantes del brazo armado del movimiento islamista palestino Hamás murieron este viernes en una nueva operación militar de Israel contra Gaza, donde también ha muerto un soldado israelí por disparos de arma de fuego de militantes palestinos.
El portavoz del Ministerio de Sanidad palestino, Ashraf al-Qedra, informó en un primer momento de dos muertos junto a un puesto de observación en Jan Younes por disparos israelíes y un tercero en los bombardeos contra un puesto militar del brazo armado del movimiento islamista Hamás, las Brigadas de Azedin Al Qasam, que confirmó que los tres muertos eran militantes suyos.
El Ejército de Israel dijo sobre el primer incidente que respondió a disparos desde el enclave "durante las protestas violentas a lo largo de la valla de seguridad" y los bombardeos de represalia alcanzaron "ocho posiciones del grupo terrorista Hamás". "Además durante los violentos disturbios se lanzaron artefactos explosivos", añadió en un comunicado.
Miles de manifestantes acudieron por decimoséptimo viernes a las protestas junto a la valla de separación con Israel, conocida como la Gran Marcha del Retorno que se convoca desde el pasado 30 de marzo y en la que han muerto hasta este viernes 140 personas, la mayoría en manifestaciones además de en incidentes violentos que se repiten desde entonces.
Para impedir estas protestas, la aviación israelí comenzó una operación militar a gran escala en Gaza, según señaló el Ejército en un comunicado. Asimismo, las fuerzas de seguridad palestinas y los medios locales informaron de sucesivas explosiones en barrios de la Ciudad de Gaza en una nueva escalada de tensión.
