Un tribunal de la ciudad de Konya, en el centro de Turquía, emitió este jueves una orden de detención contra 70 miembros del Ejército por presuntos vínculos con la intentona golpista del 15 de julio de 2016, informó la agencia Anadolu.
Las fuerzas de seguridad iniciaron una operación en 38 de las 80 provincias del país para detener a los sospechosos.
Todos los miembros del Ejército estaban en activo: 47 de ellos eran tenientes y 23 suboficiales.
Las autoridades judiciales decidieron arrestar a estos oficiales a partir del testimonio de otros detenidos por golpismo.
Los sospechosos están acusados de ser miembros de la cofradía del clérigo islamista Fethullah Gülen, a quién el Gobierno responsabiliza de la fallida asonada.
La poderosa cofradía de Gülen fue un fiel aliado del Partido Justicia y Desarrollo (AKP), que gobierna Turquía desde 2002, hasta que ambos se enfrentaron en una dura lucha de poder a partir de otoño de 2013.
Desde la intentona golpista, las autoridades han detenido o suspendido de sus empleos a miles de policías, militares, jueces, profesores y funcionarios de distintas oficinas públicas, todos ellos acusados de ser seguidores de Gülen.
