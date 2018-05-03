Público
Trump abonó a su abogado el pago a actriz porno Stormy Daniels para tapar su relación

El objetivo del pago, supuestamente, era que la actriz porno no revelase una relación sexual que habría mantenido con el presidente estadounidense en 2006, poco después de casarse con Melania

La actriz porno Stephanie Cliffor "Stormy Daniels" durante una entrevista. Handout (Reuters)

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, abonó a su abogado Michael Cohen los 130.000 dólares que este pagó a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels, según reveló el miércoles el exalcalde de Nueva York y también abogado del mandatario, Rudolph Giuliani.

En una entrevista con Fox News, Giuliani aseguró que "el presidente reembolsó" el dinero a Cohen.

"Trump no conocía los detalles de eso, hasta donde yo sé. Pero sí conocía el acuerdo general, que Michael (Cohen) se encargaría de cosas así", añadió Giuliani.

Las declaraciones del exalcalde neoyorquino contradicen las del presidente, que hasta ahora mantiene que no estaba al tanto de la transacción y que no sabe de dónde salió el dinero.

Daniels y Trump están inmersos en una batalla legal después de que a principios de año se filtrase a la prensa el pago que Cohen realizó a la actriz porno poco antes de las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.

El objetivo del pago, supuestamente, era que Daniels no revelase una relación sexual que habría mantenido con Trump en 2006, poco después de que este contrajese matrimonio con la actual primera dama estadounidense, Melania Trump.

La transacción podría haber violado las leyes estadounidenses sobre financiación electoral, al considerarse que tenía como objetivo preservar una buena imagen de Trump, como candidato, en un momento especialmente crítico del proceso electoral.

Giuliani, sin embargo, dijo hoy que ese pago no pudo violar ley electoral alguna ya que el dinero no salió de la campaña.

Daniels ha acudido a los tribunales para deshacer el pacto, un litigio que aún no se ha resuelto.

Cohen, por su parte, reclama una cifra millonaria a Daniels por haber roto el pacto de confidencialidad y haber hecho pública la aventura que supuestamente tuvo con el ahora presidente.

