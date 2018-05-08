Trump adelanta a Macron que EEUU romperá el acuerdo nuclear con Irán

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha adelantado este martes a su homólogo de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, que este martes anunciará la ruptura del acuerdo nuclear suscrito en 2015 con Irán, según una fuente citada por el periódico The New York Times.
Ambos mandatarios han hablado por teléfono, pero de la conversación solo ha trascendido en términos oficiales una escueta nota del Elíseo. En ella, la Presidencia gala se limita a confirmar la llamada y a incluir entre los temas tratados "cuestiones relativas a la paz y la estabilidad de Oriente Próximo".
Una fuente conocedora de esta conversación ha asegurado a The New York Times que Trump le ha trasladado a Macron que Estados Unidos se retirará del acuerdo, a pesar de los llamamientos lanzados en las últimas semanas por el resto de países implicados en las negociaciones, entre ellos Francia.
Sin embargo, la Casa Blanca ha negado que Trump haya desvelado a Macron que vaya a boicotear el acuerdo nuclear iraní. "El presidente no ha dicho a Macron tales cosas", ha asegurado el portavoz.
Macron abogó públicamente por una renegociación para incluir nuevos límites más allá del año 2025, pero aparentemente a Trump no le habrían convencido las propuestas y optará por sacar a Estados Unidos de un acuerdo que cuenta entre sus avales con una resolución del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU.
Un portavoz diplomático de Reino Unido también ha admitido este martes que Londres es "muy pesimista" sobre lo que pueda anunciar Trump a las 14.00 (seis horas más en la España peninsular). "Sin embargo, tenemos que esperar y ver lo que dice exactamente", ha afirmado a los medios, según la agencia Reuters.
