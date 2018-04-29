Trump asegura que la Unión Europea se creó para "aprovecharse" de EEUU

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, arremetió este sábado contra la Unión Europea (UE) en un discurso ante sus simpatizantes en el estado de Michigan y aseguró que los países europeos crearon esa organización para "aprovecharse" de Estados Unidos.

Trump, que dio plantón a los medios de comunicación en la cena de corresponsales de la Casa Blanca, prefirió buscar un público más amigable y dio un mitin con su lema de campaña "Hacer a América grande de nuevo" ("Make America Great Again") para hablar de varios temas, incluidas sus relaciones con la UE y con los líderes de China, Xi Jinping, y de Japón, Shinzo Abe.

"La Unión Europea la formaron para aprovecharse de Estados Unidos y no le echen la culpa a ellos, no echen la culpa a Xi, ni al primer ministro Abe. No les echen la culpa por aprovecharse de nosotros. Le echo la culpa a antiguos presidentes y antiguos líderes de nuestro país", afirmó Trump.

Esta misma semana Trump recibió en la Casa Blanca a la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, con quien intercambio numerosos gestos de afecto.

Los dos líderes europeos acudieron a Washington con el objetivo de convencer a Trump de que no se retire del acuerdo nuclear con Irán, firmado en 2015.

En enero, Trump amenazó con retirarse del acuerdo con Irán si los países europeos firmantes del pacto de 2015 (Francia, Reino Unido y Alemania) no negociaban con él cuanto antes un acuerdo paralelo que corrigiera los "defectos" del arreglo original.

Trump planea anunciar si sigue en el acuerdo antes del 12 de mayo, y no ha dado pistas sobre cuál será su decisión, pero Macron ya ha pronosticado que se retirará del acuerdo por razones internas.

Merkel y Macron también tenían como objetivo convencer a Trump de que exima permanentemente a la Unión Europea (UE) de los aranceles del 25 % para las importaciones de acero y del 10% para el aluminio.

La exención, de carácter temporal, finaliza el próximo 1 de mayo, por lo que Trump deberá decidir pronto si las prolonga o no.