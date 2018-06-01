Público
Público

Trump confirma su cumbre con Kim Jong-un el 12 de junio en Singapur

"Es el comienzo", señala el presidente de EEUU en declaraciones a la prensa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente Donald Trump habla con los medios mientras el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, le observa. 1 de junio de 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

El presidente Donald Trump habla con los medios mientras el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, le observa. REUTERS/Leah Millis

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, confirmó este viernes que se reunirá con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, el 12 de junio en Singapur. "El 12 de junio, será en Singapur, es el comienzo", dijo Trump en declaraciones a la prensa en la Casa Blanca.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas