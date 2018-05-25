Trump defiende que la cumbre con Kim Jong Un aún podría celebrarse el 12 de junio

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha dejado abierta la puerta a que su cumbre con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, cancelada este jueves, pueda finalmente tener lugar en la fecha prevista dado que actualmente hay conversaciones en curso con Corea del Norte.
"Veremos qué pasa, estamos hablando con ellos ahora", ha indicado Trump a la prensa al ser preguntado por la reacción de Pyongyang a la cancelación de la cumbre, que ha considerado "una bonita declaración". "Podría ser el 12 de junio", ha agregado, asegurando que la parte norcoreana está muy interesada en que el encuentro se produzca.
Antes de estas declaraciones, Trump ya había considerado en su cuenta de Twitter una "muy buena noticia" la "calurosa y productiva" respuesta que ha dado Corea del Norte a la cancelación del encuentro previsto para el 12 de junio en Singapur con Kim Jong Un. "Pronto veremos a dónde nos lleva, espero que a una prosperidad y a una paz largas y duraderas", ha escrito, en un mensaje en el que también ha advertido de que "solo el tiempo (y el talento) lo dirá".
Trump anunció el jueves que cancelaba su encuentro con Kim a raíz de la escalada de declaraciones de las últimas semanas, que han incluido insultos al vicepresidente norteamericano, Mike Pence. El presidente de Estados Unidos argumentó que sería "improcedente" seguir adelante con los planes.
Pyongyang ha respondido con un mensaje de aparente cautela, sin elevar el tono del discurso. "Expresamos nuestra voluntad de sentarnos cara a cara con Estados Unidos y resolver los problemas en cualquier momento y de cualquier manera", ha dicho este viernes el viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores norcoreano, Kim Kye Gwan.
