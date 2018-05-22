Público
Trump dice que ha impuesto "condiciones" a la celebración de su cumbre con Kim Jong-un

"Creo que conseguiremos esas condiciones. Y si no, no tendremos la reunión", ha afirmado el presidente de Estados Unidos

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump, recibe a su homólogo surcoreano, Moon Jae-in. EFE

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha dicho este martes que ha impuesto "ciertas condiciones" a la celebración de su esperada cumbre con líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, y ha garantizado que si ese gobernante llega a un acuerdo con Washington, estará "seguro" en el poder y tendrá ayuda económica internacional.

"Veremos lo que ocurre (con la cumbre). Hay ciertas condiciones que queremos que se produzcan. Creo que conseguiremos esas condiciones. Y si no, no tendremos la reunión", ha afirmado Trump en declaraciones a los periodistas al recibir en la Casa Blanca al presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in.

