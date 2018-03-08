Trump impone aranceles del 25% al acero y del 10% al aluminio

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, firmó hoy formalmente la imposición de aranceles a las importaciones de acero del 25 % y del 10 % para las de aluminio, de los que quedan exentos por el momento México y Canadá. "No tomamos estas acciones por elección, sino por necesidad", indicó Trump en un acto en la Casa Blanca.
El presidente estadounidense subrayó que el acero y el aluminio "son vitales" para la "seguridad nacional" de Estados Unidos. Asimismo, señaló que debido a la "especial relación" con Canadá y México, socios comerciales con los que se está renegociando actualmente una nueva versión del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), estos dos países no se verán afectados.
"Tengo la impresión de que vamos a alcanzar un acuerdo sobre el TLCAN (...) Si lo logramos, no habrá aranceles para Canadá y México", precisó.
Por otro lado, Trump informó de que "los aranceles no serán efectivos durante al menos otros 15 días, y vamos a ver quién está tratando de manera justa y quien no".
En el acto, el presidente estadounidense estuvo acompañado por el vicepresidente, Mike Pence; el secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, y el secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, así como por un grupo de trabajadores y representantes del sector siderúrgico.
