Trump, sobre la multa de Bruselas a Google: "Se han aprovechado de EEUU, pero no por mucho tiempo"

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha criticado este jueves la decisión de la Unión Europea (UE) de imponer una multa multimillonaria a Google como un ejemplo más de que se "aprovecha" de Estados Unidos, pero advirtió de que "no por mucho más tiempo".
"¡Os lo dije! La Unión Europea acaba de imponer una multa de 5.000 millones de dólares a una de nuestras grandes compañías, Google. Verdaderamente se han aprovechado de EEUU, pero no por mucho más tiempo", afirmó Trump en un mensaje en Twitter.
El mandatario comentaba así la decisión de la Comisión Europea (CE) de sancionar con 4.343 millones de euros (5.051 millones de dólares) a Google por obligar a usar su sistema operativo Android para reforzar su posición de dominio. Es la mayor multa por incumplir la normativa de competencia jamás impuesta por Bruselas.
Las palabras de Trump añaden tensión a la visita a Washington la próxima semana del presidente de la CE, Jean-Claude Juncker, en un momento de crecientes fricciones con sus aliados transatlánticos por los aranceles impuestos por EEUU a las importaciones de acero y aluminio, y sus amenazas a gravámenes adicionales al sector del automóvil europeo.
La sanción de esta semana a Google se suma a la multa de 2.424 millones de euros (más de 2.800 millones de dólares) que el Ejecutivo comunitario impuso al gigante estadounidense en junio de 2017 por abuso de dominio, pues favorecía a su servicio de comparación de compras en su motor de búsqueda.
