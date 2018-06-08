Trump se plantea indultar a Muhammad Ali pese a que nunca cumplió condena

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes que está meditando "seriamente" la posibilidad de indultar al excampeón del mundo de los pesos pesados Muhammad Ali, quien en cualquier caso nunca llegó a cumplir condena por su negativa a participar en la Guerra de Vietnam.

"Estoy pensando en perdonar a alguien que todos conocéis muy bien, que tuvo que aguantar mucho y que no era muy popular en su momento... No, no estoy pensando en OJ (Simpson). No era muy popular entonces, aunque ahora su memoria lo es. Estoy pensando en Muhammad Ali. Me lo estoy planteando muy seriamente", dijo.

Trump, que en los últimos días ha firmado una serie de indultos, realizó esta declaración instantes antes de partir rumbo a la localidad canadiense de La Malbaie, cerca de Quebec, para participar en la cumbre del G7.

En este sentido, el mandatario citó como ejemplo el indulto que concedió al también boxeador Jack Johnson a finales de mayo, a petición del actor Sylvester Stallone, entre otros.

Johnson, de raza negra, fue condenado en 1913 por un jurado compuesto exclusivamente por hombres blancos en Chicago (Illinois) por violar la Ley de Tráfico de Esclavos Blancos de la era Jim Crow, que tenía por objeto prevenir y castigar el tráfico de personas.

Sin embargo, a diferencia de Johnson, Ali, que falleció en junio de 2016, nunca llegó a pisar la cárcel y su caso no requiere un perdón porque apeló su condena, que fue finalmente revocada.

A pesar de que el púgil llegó a ser condenado en primera instancia a cinco años de prisión por su negativa a participar en la guerra de Vietnam, la apelación del boxeador llegó al Tribunal Supremo, que acabó dándole la razón y revocándola en 1971.

En este sentido, la familia del púgil reaccionó rápidamente en las redes sociales y emitió un comunicado en el que señaló que a pesar de "apreciar" el gesto del presidente, el indulto "no es necesario" puesto que "no existe ninguna condena que requiera del perdón".