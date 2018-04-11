Público
Siria Trump: "Prepárate, Rusia, porque los misiles van a ir bonitos, nuevos e inteligentes"

El presidente de Estados Unidos advierte al Gobierno ruso de que se prepare para un ataque con misiles contra Siria, en represalia por el supuesto ataque químico perpetrado por el régimen de Bachar Al Asad en la ciudad de Duma.

Donald Trump, en la Casa Blanca. / EFE

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió hoy a Rusia de que se prepare para una actuación con misiles contra Siria, en represalia por el supuesto ataque químico perpetrado por el régimen de Damasco en la ciudad siria de Duma.

"Rusia promete derribar todos los misiles disparados contra Siria. Prepárate Rusia, porque van a ir bonitos, nuevos e inteligentes!", amenaza Trump en su cuenta en Twitter. 


Trump afirma que Rusia no debería asociarse "con un animal que mata con gas a su gente y disfruta!", en referencia al presidente sirio, Bachar Al Asad.

Las advertencias de Trump se producen poco después de que el Kremlin alertase hoy a Estados Unidos y sus aliados en contra de cualquier acto que pueda desestabilizar la "frágil" situación en Siria.

Tras sus amenazas, el presidente de Estados Unidos rebajó el tono y se planteó frenar la carrera armamentística, no sin antes reconocer que las relaciones con Rusia se encuentran en su "peor" momento histórico, "incluyendo la Guerra Fría".

