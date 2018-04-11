El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió hoy a Rusia de que se prepare para una actuación con misiles contra Siria, en represalia por el supuesto ataque químico perpetrado por el régimen de Damasco en la ciudad siria de Duma.
"Rusia promete derribar todos los misiles disparados contra Siria. Prepárate Rusia, porque van a ir bonitos, nuevos e inteligentes!", amenaza Trump en su cuenta en Twitter.
Trump afirma que Rusia no debería asociarse "con un animal que mata con gas a su gente y disfruta!", en referencia al presidente sirio, Bachar Al Asad.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de abril de 2018
Las advertencias de Trump se producen poco después de que el Kremlin alertase hoy a Estados Unidos y sus aliados en contra de cualquier acto que pueda desestabilizar la "frágil" situación en Siria.
Tras sus amenazas, el presidente de Estados Unidos rebajó el tono y se planteó frenar la carrera armamentística, no sin antes reconocer que las relaciones con Rusia se encuentran en su "peor" momento histórico, "incluyendo la Guerra Fría".
Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de abril de 2018
