Trump responde a Rohaní: "Nunca más vuelva a amenazar a EEUU"

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, advirtió este domingo al presidente iraní, Hasan Rohaní, que "no vuelva nunca a amenazar a EEUU" si no quiere "sufrir las consecuencias" históricas.
"Al presidente iraní Rohaní: Nunca más vuelva a amenazar a los Estados Unidos o sufrirá las consecuencias como las que pocos han sufrido en la historia antes", dijo Trump en un mensaje repleto de mayúsculas en su cuenta de Twitter. Agregó que "ya no somos un país que aguantará sus demenciales palabras de violencia y muerte. Sea cauto!".
El mandatario respondía así al presidente iraní que horas antes había instado a Washington "a no jugar con fuego" ya que empezar un conflicto con Teherán supondría "la madre de todas las guerras" en una ceremonia con diplomáticos.
"Negociar hoy con EEUU no significa más que rendición y el fin de los logros de la nación de Irán. Si nos rendimos ante un bravucón mentiroso como Trump, saquean Irán", agregó.
Trump retiró el pasado mayo a EEUU del acuerdo nuclear multilateral de 2015 con Irán y volvió a imponer sanciones a Teherán, que entrarán en vigor el próximo agosto y amenazan con hundir la ya maltrecha economía iraní.
El presidente estadounidense ha criticado el pacto previo y ha exigido una más agresivo que limite el programa de misiles balísticos iraní.
El acuerdo nuclear de 2015, firmado por Irán y el Grupo 5+1 (EEUU, Rusia, China, Reino Unido, Francia y Alemania), limita el programa atómico de Teherán a cambio del levantamiento de las sanciones internacionales, pero esta contrapartida está ahora en el aire debido a las medidas de Washington.
