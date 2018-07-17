Trump sucumbe a las críticas y dice que se "expresó mal" sobre la injerencia rusa

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, ha dicho este martes que "se expresó mal" en la cumbre de Helsinki y aclaró que acepta "las conclusiones" de sus agencias de espionaje de que Rusia interfirió en las elecciones de 2016, tras la ola de críticas recibida por desautorizarlas ante su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin.

"Me expresé mal (...) Quise decir que no veo razón por la que Rusia no estuviese detrás" de la injerencia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, indicó Trump en unas declaraciones en la Casa Blanca.

En la rueda de prensa conjunta con Putin de este lunes en Helsinki, el mandatario había asegurado que no veía razón por la que Rusia fuese responsable de esta interferencia, lo que desató la indignación en EE.UU. por haber dado más credibilidad a la negativa de Putin que a los informes de sus propias agencias de inteligencia, como la FBI y la CIA. Asimismo, el presidente agregó que tiene "plena fe" en la comunidad de inteligencia de Estados Unidos.

"Acepto las conclusiones de las agencias de inteligencia de que la interferencia rusa tuvo lugar en las elecciones", apuntó, aunque matizó a continuación que "no hubo conspiración" entre su campaña electoral y Moscú. Trump trataba así de calmar el aluvión de críticas recibidas, incluido desde el seno de su propio partido republicano, por no plantar cara directamente al líder ruso.