El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha confirmado que un equipo de funcionarios de Estados Unidos ha llegado a Corea del Norte para organizar la esperada cumbre entre él y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, después de cancelarla oficialmente el jueves y luego retractarse.
"Nuestro equipo de Estados Unidos ha llegado a Corea del Norte para organizar la Cumbre entre Kim Jong Un y yo. Realmente creo que Corea del Norte tiene un potencial brillante y será una gran Nación económica y financiera algún día", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Kim Jong Un está de acuerdo conmigo en esto. ¡Pasará!", añadió en ese tuit el mandatario.
La confirmación por parte de Trump de la llegada de la comitiva estadounidense a Corea del Norte llegó horas después de que el diario The Washington Post informara en primicia de esta visita diplomática.
Según el rotativo capitalino, Sung Kim, un ex embajador de Estados Unidos en Corea del Sur y ex negociador nuclear con Corea del Norte, cruzó la frontera intercoreana para reunirse con Choe Son Hui, viceministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Corea del Norte.
Trump canceló este jueves el histórico encuentro a través de una carta a Kim, pero el sábado aseguró en declaraciones a periodistas desde el Despacho Oval que su Administración continúa trabajando para que ocurra el próximo 12 de junio en Singapur, fecha y lugar pactados en primera instancia.
El funcionario estadounidense y Choe ya formaron parte de las delegaciones que negociaron el acuerdo de desnuclearización de 2005, en el que Corea del Norte, bajo el mandato de Kim Jong-il, se comprometió a abandonar todos los programas de armas nucleares.
The Washington Post, que citó a una persona familiarizada con las negociaciones, explicó que estas se alargarán hasta el próximo martes.
La delegación estadounidense la completan Allison Hooker, del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional de EE.UU., y un funcionario del Departamento de Defensa del país norteamericano.
De realizarse finalmente, la cita entre Kim y Trump será la primera entre los líderes de Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte tras casi 70 años de confrontación iniciada con la Guerra de Corea (1950-1953) y más de un cuarto de siglo de fallidas negociaciones.
