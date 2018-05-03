Twitter recomienda a todos sus usuarios cambiar las contraseñas tras detectar un fallo de seguridad

Twitter ha recomendado este jueves a sus más de 330 millones de usuarios que cambien sus contraseñas de acceso a sus cuentas después de detectar un fallo de seguridad.
"Recientemente hemos encontrado un bug que almacenaba contraseñas desenmascaradas en un log interno. Hemos arreglado el bug y no tenemos indicios de una violación o mal uso por parte de nadie", ha explicado la red social, que ha dicho "lamentar" lo ocurrido.
Según ha explicado, la propia compañía fue la que detectó un error que guardaba las contraseñas no ocultas en un registro interno -las contraseñas se escribían en un registro interno antes de que se completara el proceso de hash para ocultarlas- y que, según señala, ya ha sido solventado.
La investigación abierta por la compañía demuestra que "ninguna persona incumplió las reglas ni hizo un uso indebido de la información". Asimismo, Twitter subraya que ha eliminado las contraseñas y ha comenzado a implementar planes para evitar que este error se vuelva a producir.
No obstante, como precaución, Twitter pide cambiar sus contraseñas en todos los servicios en los que haya usado esta contraseña. Igualmente, recomienda que ésta sea segura y no se vuelva a utilizar en otros servicios.
Asimismo, recomienda habilitar la verificación de inicio de sesión, también conocida como autenticación de dos factores o utilizar un administrador de contraseñas para asegurarte de que usas contraseñas seguras y únicas en todos los servicios.
