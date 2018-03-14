La UE insta a EEUU a retomar la negociación del TTIP para evitar una guerra comercial

La Unión Europea (UE) instó el miércoles a Estados Unidos a reavivar las conversaciones sobre temas comerciales en lugar de iniciar una disputa sobre aranceles a metales y automóviles.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmó la semana pasada un decreto para imponer aranceles a la importación de acero y aluminio y amenazó con aplicar un impuesto a los automóviles de la UE si el bloque no retira los "terribles" aranceles y barreras comerciales sobre una serie de bienes.
El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, respondió el miércoles instando a Trump a "hacer comercio, no la guerra".
Make trade, not war, Mr President.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 14 de marzo de 2018
Instead of trade war, we should go back to EU-US trade talks now.
"Cuando el presidente se queja de demasiados aranceles entre la UE y Estados Unidos, lo puedo entender. Nosotros tampoco estamos contentos", dijo Tusk, que preside las cumbres de líderes de la UE, en una conferencia de prensa en Helsinki.
"Esa es la razón por la cual hace unos años empezamos negociaciones comerciales con Estados Unidos. Ahora debemos volver a esas conversaciones. Hagamos comercio, no la guerra, señor presidente", agregó.
Tusk se refería a las planeadas conversaciones sobre la Asociación Transatlántica de Comercio e Inversión (conocido por sus siglas en inglés TTIP, o Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership), que quedaron congeladas después de la victoria de Trump en 2016.
La Comisión Europea, que ha redactado una lista de productos estadounidenses por un valor de 2.800 millones de euros sobre los que podría imponer aranceles si el acero y el aluminio de la UE se vieran afectados, también buscaba ser conciliadora.
"Esta no es una disputa entre Europa y Estados Unidos como tal", dijo al Parlamento Europeo el vicepresidente de la comisión, Jyrki Katainen, quien agregó que las empresas y ambos partidos del Congreso estadounidense compartían la visión de la UE en un comercio guiado por reglas internacionales.
