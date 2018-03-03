Público
La Unesco destituye a uno de sus subdirectores acusado de acoso sexual

Según diversos medios, el subdirector de la Unesco trató de besar forzosamente a una funcionaria de la organización que, en noviembre pasado, presentó una denuncia por acoso, lo que motivó la apertura de una investigación

El director de Comunicación de la Unesco, Frank La Rue. EFE

La Unesco destituyó al subdirector general de Comunicación e Información, el guatemalteco Frank La Rue, tras haber sido denunciado por acoso sexual, un caso que está siendo objeto de una investigación interna, según fuentes de la organización.

El cese se produjo el pasado lunes, dos días antes de que La Rue, de 65 años, se jubilara al término del contrato que había firmado con la anterior directora general, Irina Bokova.

Dos meses después de su llegada a la máxima responsabilidad de la Organización de la ONU para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco), la francesa Audrey Azoulay aplicó una política de "tolerancia cero" con estos casos y destituyó a La Rue antes de publicarse las conclusiones de la investigación.

Un portavoz de la Unesco señaló que la política de la organización es "estricta" en lo que se refiere a los casos de acoso sexual y confirmó que han despedido a un directivo en función de ese rigor, sin querer pronunciarse sobre la identidad de los implicados "por respeto a las víctimas".

Según diversos medios, el subdirector de la Unesco trató de besar forzosamente a una funcionaria de la organización que, en noviembre pasado, presentó una denuncia por acoso, lo que motivó la apertura de una investigación.

Suspendido inicialmente de sus funciones hasta conocerse las conclusiones de las pesquisas, la organización decidió el pasado lunes destituirle.

El diario francés "20 minutes" asegura que La Rue reconoció los hechos y pidió perdón a la denunciante.

