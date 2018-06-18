El candidato del partido uribista Centro Democrático, Iván Duque, ha sido elegido presidente de Colombia con una votación que supera los diez millones de votos, cuando se ha contabilizado el 98,20 % de las mesas.
Según la Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil, Duque obtiene una votación sin precedentes en el país de 10.204.164 votos, equivalentes al 53,97 %, mientras que Gustavo Petro, del movimiento Colombia Humana, recibe 7.906.479 sufragios (41,81 %).
La ventaja parcial de 12,16 puntos de Duque a Petro lo hace inalcanzable porque solo falta por contabilizar el 1,80 % de las mesas y confirma las proyecciones de las encuestas de las últimas semanas.
De esta forma, Duque, de 41 años, será a partir del próximo 7 de agosto el sucesor del presidente Juan Manuel Santos. Esta elección conduce también por primera vez a la Vicepresidencia de Colombia a una mujer, Marta Lucía Ramírez, su compañera de candidatura.
Tras conocerse estos resultados, el júbilo se desató en el centro de convenciones donde los seguidores de Duque están reunidos para seguir el escrutinio de las elecciones.
El voto en blanco, que surgió como alternativa para los votantes de centro, obtenía un apoyo del 4,20 %, lo que significa 795.510 votos, muy por debajo del 15 % que llegaron a darle algunas encuestas.
Duque se impuso en la primera vuelta, el pasado 27 de marzo, con más de 7,5 millones de votos (39,14 %), y Petro obtuvo en esa ocasión 4,8 millones de papeletas (25,08 %).
