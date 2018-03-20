"Varios heridos" en un tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria de Maryland 

Un tiroteo ocurrido esta mañana en una escuela de secundaria de Great Mills (Maryland) dejó "varios heridos", según los medios de información locales, mientras que las autoridades confirmaron el suceso y agregaron que está "controlado".
"Ha habido un tiroteo en el instituto Great Mills. La escuela está sellada, el suceso está controlado", indicó el departamento de educación del condado de St. Mary. Great Mills se encuentra situada a 105 kilómetros al sur de Washington.
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School— St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) 20 de marzo de 2018
El tiroteo se produjo algo más de un mes después de la masacre del instituto Marjory Stoneman Douglas de Parlkand (Florida), donde 14 personas fallecieron y otras 17 resultaron heridas, y que ha vuelto a abrir el debate sobre el control de armas en EEUU.
Este sábado están previstas decenas de manifestaciones, inclusive en Washington, convocadas bajo el nombre "Marcha por nuestras vidas" para reclamar mayores restricciones en el acceso a las armas
