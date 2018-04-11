Al menos 105 muertos tras estrellarse un avión con 200 soldados a bordo en Argelia

Al menos 105 militares argelinos perdieron la vida este miércoles al estrellarse un avión de las Fuerzas Aéreas en un campo cerca de la base aérea de Bufarik, en la ciudad de Blida, vecina a Argel, según los servicios de Protección Civil citados por prensa local. Según la fuente, en el avión siniestrado de tipo Iliouchine viajaban 176 oficiales y tenía previsto dirigirse a la ciudad de Bechar (suroeste) y luego a Tinduf, fronteriza con Marruecos.
El aparato, un Iliushin 78 utilizado para el transporte de tropas, se ha estrellado poco antes de las 8.00 horas en un campo próximo a la autovía que une Boufarik con Blida y ha estallado en llamas.
Hasta el lugar del siniestro se han trasladado inmediatamente equipos de emergencias así como efectivos del Ejército, que han procedido a la evacuación de decenas de cuerpos, según el citado medio.
#ULTIMAHORA Unos 200 muertos por la caída de un avión militar en una zona residencial de #Argelia pic.twitter.com/KM1wfhbkfW— HispanTV (@Hispantv) 11 de abril de 2018
