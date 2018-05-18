Varias personas resultaron muertas y otras más heridas, debido a un tiroteo registrado hoy en una escuela secundaria de Santa Fe, en el sureste de Texas, informaron fuentes policiales.
El sheriff del condado de Harris, en el que se encuentra Santa Fe, Ed González, informó en su cuenta de Twitter que "hay varios muertos" debido al tiroteo, cuyo autor, que no ha sido identificado, se encuentra detenido, según confirmó previamente la policía.
La policía acudió a la escuela tras recibir el aviso de que un hombre se encontraba en su interior armado con una pistola, por lo que se ordenó el cierre total del centro educativo, y a su llegada, los agentes lograron detener al sospechoso.
Las autoridades educativas del distrito informaron en su página web que en el incidente se han producido "heridos", pero no especificaron cuantos ni en qué situación se encuentran.
Ninguna otra autoridad ha confirmado el número exacto de heridos ni la identidad del autor.
Según revelan algunos estudiantes, a primera hora de la jornada oyeron la alarma de incendios y salieron corriendo de las aulas, momento en el que el tirador supuestamente había comenzado a disparar contra ellos.
"Sonó la alarma de incendios, salimos fuera y vimos a alguien disparando, así que corrimos todo lo que pudimos para alejarnos y protegernos en la gasolinera más cercana", dijo Angélica Martínez, de 14 años, en una entrevista con la cadena CNN.
El instituto de Santa Fe, en el área de Houston (Texas), tiene capacidad para 1.400 estudiantes y se encontraba en sus dos últimas semanas de calendario escolar.
