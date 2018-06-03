La presidenta de la Comisión de la Verdad de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente de Venezuela (ANC), Delcy Rodríguez, ha anunciado la excarcelación de 40 detenidos por "violencia política" en los últimos años, entre ellos tres diputados.
"Agradecer (...) especialmente al presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (Maikel Moreno) y al Fiscal (Tarek Saab) que hacen posible que podamos ejecutar eficazmente estas medidas solicitadas por el presidente", Nicolás Maduro, hace unos días en "aras de la paz y el diálogo", expresó Rodríguez sobre unas medidas que no especificó.
El dirigente del partido Copei, Pedro Pablo Fernández, uno de los garantes de estos beneficios, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter que las medidas afectan a un "total de 40" personas entre las que están los diputados Gilber Caro y Renzo Prieto de Voluntad Popular (VP) y Wilmer Azuaje de Primero Justicia (PJ).
Rodríguez, quien estuvo acompañada en el encuentro con los liberados por Saab, Fernández y el gobernador del estado Anzoátegui y también garante, el opositor Antonio Barreto Sira, añadió que en este "paso importante" solicitan "compromiso".
"Compromiso (...) de apartarse por siempre de la violencia política, del odio, de la intolerancia" ya que, agregó, "la única vía posible es la lucha política, pacífica, democrática".
"Ustedes salen hoy al reencuentro con sus familias, amigos compañeros, y queremos que lleven este mensaje, es un mensaje que tenemos que generalizarlo", afirmó.
Otro de los afectados por la medidas más conocido es Raúl Emilio Baduel, hijo del general Isaías Baduel, quien fue ministro de Defensa de Hugo Chávez y luego opositor, y considerado por la oposición como "preso político".
Estas excarcelaciones se suman a las 39 anunciadas ayer en el marco de la búsqueda de Maduro de un nuevo diálogo político con la oposición en "aras de la paz" ante su nuevo periodo de Gobierno que se extenderá hasta 2025 tras vencer en los cuestionados comicios del 20 de mayo.
Sin embargo, la ONG venezolana Foro Penal, que lidera la defensa de los "presos políticos", aseguró poco después que 16 de esos 39 excarcelados no eran opositores como se informó en un primer momento.
Esta organización maneja una cifra superior a los 350 "presos políticos" a la espera de confirmar el estatus de cada una de las medidas aplicadas ayer.
