El gobernador del estado venezolano de Mérida (oeste), el opositor Ramón Guevara, dijo este miércoles a Efe que será liberado un tercer grupo de presos políticos en el marco del plan de reconciliación nacional anunciado por el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Guevara, que actúa como garante en estas excarcelaciones, indicó que una parte de los beneficiarios de estas medidas, como ocurrió con los 80 liberados en las últimas semanas, serán trasladados a una sede de la Cancillería venezolana en Caracas.
El opositor dijo desconocer la cantidad de personas que serán excarceladas este miércoles así como la identidad de cada uno de ellos, pero estima que se trata de "un grupo bastante importante".
El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek Saab, dijo el lunes que se excarcelaría a un tercer grupo de políticos presos y que las autoridades estaban "estudiando esa lista".
La Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) ha encabezado estas acciones con un llamado a la "pacificación nacional" y al fin de la "violencia política" que achacan a la oposición.
La ANC ha contabilizado hasta ahora 80 excarcelaciones al tiempo que la organización de derechos humanos Foro Penal, que lidera la defensa de los políticos presos, ha remarcado que de ese total solo 52 formaban parte de sus listas y que el resto estaba tras las rejas por supuestamente estar incurso en delitos comunes.
El fiscal evitó contestar esta semana si alguno de los liberados en las dos tandas anunciadas en los últimos días estaba detenido por motivos políticos y, en cambio, cree que estas medidas son una "compuerta que se ha abierto en favor de la convivencia y la reconciliación nacional".
"Creo que eso habla bien del momento político, del momento institucional que necesita Venezuela", prosiguió al asegurar que las liberaciones en cuestión "cierran ese ciclo violento y abren otros" en los que se enfrentarán solo las ideas.
