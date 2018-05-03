492 votos a favor, 87 en contra y 77 abstenciones. Es el resultado de la votación celebrada este jueves en la Eurocámara sobre una resolución impulsada por el Partido Popular Europeo (PPE) pidiendo la suspensión de las elecciones presidenciales en Venezuela, convocadas para el 20 de mayo.
Estas elecciones ya fueron aplazadas en una ocasión (iban a celebrarse en el mes de abril), pero el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) de Venezuela llegó a un "acuerdo de garantías electorales" firmado por los seis candidatos tras unas reuniones con la oposición en las que participaron, entre otros, el dos veces candidato opositor a la presidencia, Henrique Capriles.
El Parlamento Europeo, por lo tanto, conocía de antemano la convocatoria de las elecciones desde el mes de marzo y así lo expuso el eurodiputado español José Couso (GUE/NGL) en un debate celebrado el miércoles en el pleno: “Debatimos de nuevo sobre Venezuela, y ya van 11 veces. Se está incumpliendo la regla 156 (necesitamos al menos 24 horas antes de votar) y no es una votación urgente, ya que podíamos haberlo discutido en los plenos anteriores. Estamos ante un debate irregular introducido con el conocimiento consciente de las reglas que todos y todas nos hemos dado para el funcionamiento de esta Cámara”.
En la misma línea se pronunció la europarlamentaria Ana Miranda, del grupo de los Verdes, que acusó al Parlamento de saltarse las reglas democráticas y añadió que “lo que no valen son trampas ideológicas para hacerse los protagonistas” y cuya intención es claramente política: “Si estuviesen más preocupados de las cosas que pasan en el Estado español (recortes, violaciones, sentencias judiciales, presos políticos) en lugar de las que pasan en Venezuela, hablaríamos más claro”.
(Habrá ampliación)
