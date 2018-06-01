El destacado opositor venezolano Daniel Ceballos ha sido liberado este viernes junto a otros políticos presos, iniciando así las excarcelaciones prometidas por el presidente, Nicolás Maduro, como parte del proceso de "reconciliación nacional" con el que pretende zanjar la crisis política que sufre la nación caribeña.
Ceballos ha sido trasladado en las últimas horas con otros 24 políticos presos -cuya identidad aún se desconoce- desde la sede del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (SEBIN), en el Helicoide de Caracas, hasta la Casa Amarilla, que alberga el Ministerio de Exteriores.
Allí han participado en una reunión de la comisión de la verdad en la que han participado la presidenta de la Asamblea Constituyente, Delcy Rodríguez, el ministro de Información y Comunicación, Jorge Rodríguez, y el presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, Maikel Moreno.
"A este ciudadano, Daniel Ceballos, se le otorgó medida cautelar de presentación cada 30 días, prohibición de salida del país y de declaraciones a medios y redes sociales", ha anunciado Moreno en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, avanzando así el primer nombre.
Ceballos fue detenido durante las revueltas opositoras de 2014 por incitar a la violencia como alcalde del municipio de San Cristóbal. Estuvo recluido en la cárcel militar de Ramo Verde hasta que en 2015 se le permitió continuar bajo arresto domiciliario por motivos de salud. En 2016 volvió a prisión acusado de preparar una fuga.
