Derecho al aborto El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos augura el fin del aborto legal en el país

"Si todos hacemos todo lo que está en nuestras manos, podemos restituir, otra vez y en nuestro tiempo, la santidad de la vida en la ley estadounidense", dice Mike Pence en un acto de una organización antiabortista en Nashville (Tennessee).

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y el vicepresidente, Mike Pence, acuden a la Cámara de Representantes para votar la reforma fiscal. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, auguró este miércoles el fin de la práctica legal del aborto "en nuestro tiempo". El aborto es legal en Estados Unidos desde 1973.

"Si todos hacemos todo lo que está en nuestras manos, podemos restituir, otra vez y en nuestro tiempo, la santidad de la vida en la ley estadounidense", dijo Pence durante un acto de una organización antiabortista en Nashville (Tennessee).

"En lo mas profundo de mi corazón —añadió Pence—-, sé que esta será la generación que restaurará la vida en Estados Unidos".

El Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos legalizó el aborto en 1973 al declarar inconstitucional cualquier interferencia del Estado en la decisión de la mujer sobre el embarazo.

No obstante, en los últimos años varios Estados han obstaculizado el acceso al aborto al promulgar restricciones amparadas en los derechos religiosos.

Por su lado, el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, también ha creado un grupo dentro de su Gobierno destinado a defender a los doctores que, alegando motivos religiosos, se niegan a practicar abortos.

Asimismo, ha prohibido el uso de fondos públicos para financiar a organizaciones que practican el aborto en el extranjero.

Todo esto llevó a Pence a definirle como el "presidente más provida" de la historia.

