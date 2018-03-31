Un vídeo muestra cómo un palestino muere por un tiro en la espalda de los soldados israelíes durante los disturbios de Gaza

Un vídeo publicado en redes sociales este sábado muestra cómo un joven palestino es abatido por la espalda por un francotirador en Yabalia, cuando huía durante los disturbios ocurridos el viernes en la frontera de la Franja de Gaza.
El fallecido es Abdelfatá Abd al Nabi, de 18 años, según fuentes palestinas, y fue tiroteado cuando huía de la zona perimetral de la frontera. El Ejército israelí, por el momento, no ha comentado este incidente, según recoge el diario israelí Yedioth Aharonoth.
En la grabación se observa cómo el joven toma un neumático y sale corriendo en dirección opuesta a la valla fronteriza cuando recibe un disparo por la espalda y cae al suelo. Otro manifestante le sacó de la zona.
Al menos 16 palestinos murieron y 1.400 más resultaron heridos el viernes por disparos del Ejército israelí durante la Marcha del Retorno, una manifestación palestina para recordar la Nakba o éxodo palestino de 1948, cuando se constituyó el Estado de Israel y la población árabe tuvo que huir.
Las autoridades palestinas denuncian que entre los fallecidos hay un agricultor, un menor de 16 años y otra persona de 33
El Ejército israelí asegura que todos los fallecidos eran terroristas de entre 18 y 30 años, pero las autoridades palestinas denuncian que entre los fallecidos hay un agricultor, un menor de 16 años y otra persona de 33. Este sábado la situación parece más calmada, con una manifestación de protesta de unos 200 palestinos en Gaza y una huelga general convocada para este sábado en Cisjordania y la Franja de Gaza. Además, las autoridades palestinas han declarado el sábado día oficial de luto.
Mientras, el Ejército israelí ha advertido de que responderá contra los "terroristas responsables" si se producen nuevas protestas en la frontera de Gaza. En concreto, el general Ronen Manelis ha explicado que hasta ahora se han limitado a responder ante quienes intentaron cruzar la frontera, pero si hay nuevos ataques, los terroristas serán atacados "también en otros lugares", según recoge el diario israelí The Times of Israel en su edición digital.
Manelis ha subrayado además que quienes murieron el viernes estaban implicados en actos violentos y que las autoridades israelíes han exagerado el número de heridos, incluyendo a los afectados por gas lacrimógeno u otros métodos de dispersión.
