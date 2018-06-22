Cinco jóvenes activistas fueron presuntamente raptadas y violadas en grupo en el este de la India, en un nuevo caso de agresión sexual en el gigante asiático, informó hoy una fuente policial.
El suceso se produjo el pasado martes por la tarde en la aldea de Kochang, en el estado de Jharkhand, aunque los hechos no han salido a la luz hasta ahora, afirmó el jefe de la Policía local, Ashwini Kumar.
Las activistas, contratadas por la ONG Asha Kiran, relacionada con la Iglesia, acababan de terminar una obra de teatro en un colegio cuando fueron atacadas por un grupo de hombres, apuntó Kumar.
Según la denuncia, los agresores llevaron a las cinco jóvenes a un bosque apartado, donde las violaron en grupo.
Kumar añadió que las autoridades han formado tres grupos de investigación del suceso, pero "hasta el momento" no se han producido detenciones.
La Policía de Jharkhand ha ofrecido una recompensa de 50.000 rupias (740 dólares) a aquel que aporte información sobre la identidad de los agresores, indicó el cuerpo policial en un comunicado.
El Gobierno de la India endureció las penas contra los agresores sexuales a finales de abril, incluyendo la posibilidad de condenar a muerte a los culpables de violaciones de menores de 12 años, tras el secuestro, tortura, violación y asesinato de una niña de 8 años en el estado septentrional de Jammu y Cachemira.
De acuerdo con cifras de la Agencia Nacional de Registro de Delitos de la India (NCRB), en 2016 se produjeron en el país 38.947 violaciones, de las cuales 2.167 fueron en grupo.
La India ya endureció su legislación contra los delitos sexuales en 2012 tras la brutal violación en grupo de una joven que falleció tras semanas de agonía, en otro caso que conmocionó al país asiático.
