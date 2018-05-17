El volcán Kilauea de Hawai entra en erupción y lanza la ceniza a 9.000 metros

El volcán Kilauea de Hawai ha entrado este jueves en erupción, lanzando ceniza a más de 9.000 metros y provocando el refugio de la población circundante, según el Observatorio de Volcanes de Hawai.
El Observatorio hawaiano alertó de la erupción esta madrugada, a las 6.00 horas de Hawai (18.00 hora española), y según un comunicado del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de EE.UU., la caída de ceniza debería terminar al mediodía de este jueves (hora local), es decir, más de seis horas después de la erupción.
El Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. ya elevó el pasado miércoles a alerta roja (erupción inminente) el nivel de advertencia ante la erupción del volcán Kilauea, que en la última semana ya ha provocado la evacuación de miles de personas de sus hogares.
De hecho, más de 1.700 personas han tenido que ser evacuadas desde que el volcán entrara en erupción y unas 40 estructuras, y docenas de casas y coches han resultado destruidos.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, declaró el pasado viernes la situación como "gran desastre" después de varios días de actividad volcánica y después de que el propio gobernador hawaiano, David Ige, se lo pidiera.
Desde su entrada en erupción a principios de este mes, se han abierto hasta 20 grietas en la zona cercana al volcán, indicó el periódico local Honolulu Star-Adviser.
El volcán Kilauea entró en erupción tras varios días de registrarse terremotos de magnitud 5,0 grados en la zona. Este volcán está ubicado en el sureste de la isla de Hawai, que en su extremo suroriental es la mayor del archipiélago y en la que viven unas 185.000 personas.
Honolulu, la capital del archipiélago, está ubicada en otra isla, llamada Oahu.
