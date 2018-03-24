La Policía alemana impidió el despegue de un vuelo de la compañía TAP Air Portugal que debía partir de Stuttgard (sur) en dirección a Lisboa, tras detectarse que el copiloto estaba ebrio, informaron hoy fuentes policiales.
El copiloto, de 40 años, había iniciado ya los preparativos para proceder al vuelo número TP523, cuando un empleado del aeropuerto advirtió a la policía de que se le veía andar de forma insegura y de que además olía a alcohol.
Poco después se constató que efectivamente el copiloto presentaba claros signos de ebriedad, tras lo que se procedió a cancelar el vuelo y a detenerlo.
Se ha solicitado para el copiloto la suspensión de su licencia y se le ha impuesto una fianza de 10.000 euros.
Los 104 pasajeros del vuelo pernoctaron en un hotel y, según fuentes del aeropuerto, parte de ellos continuaron su viaje hacia Lisboa este sábado, en otro vuelo, mientras el resto viajaron en tren a Fráncfort y Múnich para ser reubicados desde ahí en otros trayectos.
La aerolínea portuguesa ha pedido disculpas mientras tanto por las molestias ocasionadas por la cancelación, debida, a "la imposibilidad para ejercer su trabajo del copiloto", contra el que se han abierto diligencias.
