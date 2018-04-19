El informe que el juez del "procés" en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, encargó a la Guardia Civil revela que la Generalitat malversó 1.915.067,22 euros procedentes de fondos públicos en la organización y celebración del referéndum independentista catalán del 1 de octubre de 2017.
Esta madrugada se ha conocido que Llarena ha levantado el secreto de la pieza separada de investigación de la posible malversación de caudales públicos, cifrada en 1.915.067,22 euros defraudados. La información la ha publicado el partido VOX en su cuenta de Twitter, personado como acusación popular en el proceso.
Cristobal Montoro negó en una entrevista publicada el lunes por el diario El Mundo que en el referéndum del 1 de octubre se hubiera utilizado dinero público, lo que ha llevado este miércoles a Llarena a pedirle por escrito que explique "a la mayor brevedad posible" sus afirmaciones, al considerar que las fuentes de prueba acumuladas durante la instrucción contradicen esa conclusión.
El Ministerio de Hacienda y Función Pública, por su parte, se ha comprometido este miércoles a aportar al juez Llarena toda la documentación donde se detalla el control de la Ejecución presupuestaria.
En un comunicado, Hacienda ha asegurado que ve "positivamente" la providencia del juez porque da la oportunidad a ese departamento de aportar al Tribunal Supremo todas las actuaciones de control a los presupuestos de la Generalitat de Cataluña, que hasta ahora no se habían solicitado.
