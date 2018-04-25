La noticia de que la recién dimitida presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, había sido sorprendida robando en un supermercado de Vallecas, tal y como ha confirmado este miércoles la difusión por OKDiario del vídeo que recogió ese momento, corría como rumor ya en el año 2012 y quedó rastro de ello en Twitter.
Precisamente el 13 de mayo de 2012, un año después de producirse el suceso, la cuenta de la Asamblea Popular 15-M Puente de Vallecas directamente a Cifuentes por este asunto y en un mensaje posterior criticó que no hubiera dado explicaciones al respecto.
"¿Es cierto lo que se comenta sobre su cleptomanía o sobre que la retuvieran en 1Eroski por hurto de maquillaje?", decía esta cuenta asociada al 15-M en un mensaje dirigido al perfil de Cristina Cifuentes junto a la etiqueta #AlasPlazas13M, que por entonces llamaba a volver a manifestarse a la Puerta del Sol, desalojada un día antes.
@ccifuentes ¿Es cierto lo que se comenta sobre su cleptomania o sobre que la retuvieran en 1Eroski por hurto de maquillaje? #AlasPlazas13M— Asamblea Puente VK (@AsamPuenteVK) 13 de mayo de 2012
Un día más tarde y en respuesta a otro usuario, la cuenta de la Asamblea Popular 15M Puente de Vallecas criticaba una intervención de Cifuentes, a quien se refería como "alguien incapaz de desmentir informaciones sobre su retención por robar cosméticos en Eroski".
En 2016 volvió a hablarse de este asunto pero en un contexto diferente. El diario El Español publicó que "rivales del PP encargaron espiar a Cifuentes y difundir el rumor de que era cleptómana" en 2015, con el fin de frustrar su candidatura a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid. Según esta información, contrataron a un detective, indagaron en su historial y "plantearon grabaciones en un supermercado".
"El objetivo de la investigación era elaborar un dossier con información comprometedora contra ella, para filtrarlo después a la prensa en fechas cercanas a las elecciones autonómicas. Sin embargo, la operación se frustró cuando el entorno de Cifuentes fue alertado de la posible maniobra", decía el diario.
