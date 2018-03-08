El último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) revela una escasa preocupación por la violencia contra las mujeres: sólo el 2,4% de los encuestados citan esta problemática en el marco de esta encuesta, lo que supone un descenso de dos puntos con respecto a los resultados del mes de enero.
El barómetro, difundido coincidiendo con el Día de la Mujer, y por tanto con la multitudinaria huelga feminista de este 8 de Marzo, revela también que sólo el 0,5% de los encuestados cita "los problemas relacionados con la mujer" como principal preocupación.
Esta histórica jornada también se ha conocido que apenas un 5% de los casos de violencia de género denunciados son detectados desde Atención Primaria. Son las cifras facilitadas por la coordinadora del Grupo de Trabajo de Atención a la Mujer de la Sociedad Española de Médicos de Atención Primaria (SEMERGEN), la doctora Ana Rosa Jurado. Esto, explica, demuestra que existe "infradiagnóstico" de "uno de los grandes males de esta lacra en España"
Apunta que éste es un dato "altamente preocupante que nos orienta sobre la prioridad que supone mejorar la detección e intervención inicial en estos casos". Por ello, demanda, para superar estos déficits, conseguir especialización de los médicos de Familia en la detección y atención de estos problemas, así como en la formación de equipos multidisciplinares con profesionales de Trabajo Social y Psicología.
La sociedad médica, que reivindica el papel que las mujeres tienen dentro de la sociedad, recuerda que son los médicos de Atención Primaria lo que ofrecen el primer nivel asistencial como un lugar de apoyo y guía para todas las usuarias del Sistema Nacional de Salud que sufren violencia de género.
