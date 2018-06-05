Publicidad
"Es lo mejor para el PP y para mí, y creo que también para España y lo demás no importa nada". Esta es la frase con la que el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha anunciado que dejaba también la Presidencia del partido.
Pero hay otras 25 frases destacadas de su discurso:
