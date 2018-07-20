Público
Independencia de Catalunya El 46,7% de los catalanes quiere que Catalunya sea un estado independiente

Los datos son extraídos del último Barómetro del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió. El apoyo a la independencia cae un punto desde la última encuesta.

Imagen de archivo de una de las manifestaciones en Barcelona a favor de la independencia/EFE

El 46,7% de los catalanes quiere que Catalunya sea un estado independiente, según el último Barómetro del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), aunque la tendencia cae un punto desde la última encuesta de abril de 2018.

En rueda de prensa este viernes, el director del CEO, Jordi Argelaguet, ha detallado que el 44,9% está en contra de la independencia, un 6,7 no lo sabe y un 1,6 no contesta.

Según la encuesta, realizada a 1.500 personas entre el 23 de junio y el 14 de julio, un 38,8% de catalanes creen que Catalunya debería ser un estado independiente—dos puntos menos que en abril—, mientras que el 25,5% quieren que siga siendo una comunidad autónoma, y el 22,4% quiere que sea un estado dentro de un estado federal.

