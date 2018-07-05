Comprobar que sólo un 7,6% de su censo quería votar para elegir al sucesor de Mariano Rajoy fue un mazazo, pero la cifra final es todavía más baja. Sólo 58.305 de los 66.706 inscritos, un 6,7% del censo de 869.535 personas del que presume el PP, han votado este jueves en alguna de las 1.096 sedes repartidas por toda España.
Con 21.513 votos, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría se ha impuesto como favorita de la militancia para ostentar la Presidencia del PP, con una ventaja de algo más de 500 puntos frente al otro candidato que pasa a la segunda vuelta, Pablo Casado.
Esto supone la participación del 86,6% de los militantes inscritos, tal y como ha informado la Comisión Organizadora del XIX Congreso del Partido Popular. El presidente de este organismo, Luis de Grandes, compareció a las 23.15 horas en la sede de la formación, para defender que es "una participación importante", y para sacar pecho por la limpieza de este proceso.
(Habrá ampliación)
